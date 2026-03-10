Supreme Court Reviews Sonam Wangchuk's Detention Videos
The Supreme Court is set to review videos of detained climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's speeches. The court will issue its decision on March 17 following the final hearing. Wangchuk's detention under the National Security Act has been challenged, with arguments focusing on translation discrepancies and procedural issues.
The Supreme Court is poised to review videos of Sonam Wangchuk's speeches, as his detention by authorities faces critical examination. Judges will examine the footage ahead of the March 17 verdict.
Detained under the National Security Act, Wangchuk's case has raised concerns due to translation inconsistencies in alleged inciting speeches. Advocate Kapil Sibal claims the detention order is based on 'non-existent material.'
Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj defends the approach, citing adherence to procedural safeguards. Wangchuk denies calls for government overthrow, asserting his right to peaceful protest. His detention follows violent protests demanding statehood in Ladakh.
