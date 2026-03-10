Airlift From Qatar: India's Rescue Amid West Asia Conflict

A robust evacuation effort has seen nearly 1,000 Indian nationals stranded in Qatar securely flown back to New Delhi, Mumbai, and Kochi. This operation was part of a response to the escalating conflict in West Asia, coordinated by the Indian Embassy in Doha and Qatar Airways.

The embassy expressed gratitude towards Qatar Airways for prioritizing humanitarian cases. They reported additional flights planned, including one to New Delhi. Assistance extends beyond flights, with the embassy facilitating travel through the Salwa border to Saudi Arabia via temporary transit visas.

Moreover, efforts to support stranded Indian tourists and short-term visitors involve a 24/7 control room and various community helpdesks. This initiative follows a surge in tensions marked by US-Israel strikes on Iran, causing widespread travel disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)