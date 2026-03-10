Left Menu

Airlift From Qatar: India's Rescue Amid West Asia Conflict

Indian nationals stranded in Qatar amid conflict in West Asia were flown back to India, namely New Delhi, Mumbai, and Kochi, facilitated by the Indian Embassy and Qatar Airways. The embassy continues to assist travelers via a control room and temporary transit visas, amid escalating regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 10-03-2026 22:13 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 22:13 IST
Airlift From Qatar: India's Rescue Amid West Asia Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Qatar

A robust evacuation effort has seen nearly 1,000 Indian nationals stranded in Qatar securely flown back to New Delhi, Mumbai, and Kochi. This operation was part of a response to the escalating conflict in West Asia, coordinated by the Indian Embassy in Doha and Qatar Airways.

The embassy expressed gratitude towards Qatar Airways for prioritizing humanitarian cases. They reported additional flights planned, including one to New Delhi. Assistance extends beyond flights, with the embassy facilitating travel through the Salwa border to Saudi Arabia via temporary transit visas.

Moreover, efforts to support stranded Indian tourists and short-term visitors involve a 24/7 control room and various community helpdesks. This initiative follows a surge in tensions marked by US-Israel strikes on Iran, causing widespread travel disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street's Resilience: Rebound Amid Middle East Tensions

Wall Street's Resilience: Rebound Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Tensions Rise Over Strait of Hormuz Oil Shipments

Tensions Rise Over Strait of Hormuz Oil Shipments

 Global
3
Operation Epic Fury: Unveiling the Human Costs of Conflict

Operation Epic Fury: Unveiling the Human Costs of Conflict

 Global
4
Showdown in Georgia: Trump's Influence Tested in Key Congressional Race

Showdown in Georgia: Trump's Influence Tested in Key Congressional Race

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026