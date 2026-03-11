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Massive Public Health and Irrigation Endeavors Propel J&K Forward

In J&K, 43 projects worth Rs 423.86 crore are underway in the PHE and I&FC sectors under SASCI 2025–26. Under Har Ghar Jal, 874 villages are certified, with actions to close scheme gaps. Measures for reliable water supply include backup power sources and RPWSS ID creation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 11-03-2026 15:32 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 15:32 IST
Massive Public Health and Irrigation Endeavors Propel J&K Forward
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  • India

In a significant move to advance public health and irrigation sectors, Jammu and Kashmir has embarked on 43 projects valued at Rs 423.86 crore under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) works of 2025-26. This initiative certifies 874 villages under the Har Ghar Jal scheme for 2025-26, according to an official statement on Wednesday.

Shaleen Kabra, the Jal Shakti Additional Chief Secretary, briefed Jal Shakti Minister Javed Rana on the ongoing initiatives. Out of 1,379 targeted villages for the Har Ghar Jal program, 874 have been certified, highlighting the need to close the gap between completed and operational schemes. Kabra emphasized accelerating the creation of Rural Piped Water Supply Scheme (RPWSS) IDs to monitor scheme implementation effectively.

Highlighting infrastructural measures, the department has introduced backup power sources to address erratic supply during peak summers, equipping 308 water supply schemes with DG sets for continuous water access. The Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) and Public Health Engineering (PHE) sectors are rigorously advancing projects with a commendable number already completed and operational.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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