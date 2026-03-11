MSDE Felicitates Winners of ‘Kaushalta Se Udyamita’ Innovation Challenge in Bengaluru

In a move to promote innovation and entrepreneurship among skilled youth, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) organised the felicitation ceremony of “Kaushalta Se Udyamita: Navonmesh Protsahan Spardha” at the National Skill Training Institute (NSTI), Bengaluru.

Held under the aegis of the Directorate General of Training (DGT), the initiative encourages trainees to transform their technical skills into innovative ideas and entrepreneurial ventures, helping build a culture of enterprise creation within India’s skill development ecosystem.

Promoting Innovation in the Skilling Ecosystem

The programme was implemented in collaboration with the Aditya Birla Capital Foundation (ABCF) and the Pilani Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Society (PIEDS), the incubation centre of BITS Pilani.

The initiative engaged trainees from National Skill Training Institutes (NSTIs) across the country, providing mentorship and guidance to develop innovative business ideas rooted in technical training.

Skilled Youth Must Become Job Creators

Addressing the gathering, Director General of Training Shri Dilip Kumar emphasised the importance of fostering an entrepreneurial mindset among India’s skilled youth.

He said skill development should go beyond technical training and must also encourage creativity and innovation.

“Along with imparting technical competencies, it is equally important to cultivate a culture that encourages trainees to think creatively and explore entrepreneurial possibilities,” he noted.

Kumar urged trainees and institutions to dream big and transform ideas into impactful solutions that address real-world challenges.

He also praised the DGT team for conceptualising the first-of-its-kind initiative focused on entrepreneurship within the NSTI ecosystem.

Mentorship Support from BITS Pilani Incubator

During the event, representatives from PIEDS, BITS Pilani presented the programme’s journey and the mentorship support provided to participants throughout the competition.

Kumar encouraged PIEDS to continue mentoring the winners and help them refine their ideas into viable ventures, while sustaining collaboration with DGT and MSDE in future initiatives.

Nationwide Competition Across Five Key Sectors

The national-level competition attracted 773 trainees from across India, who submitted innovative ideas inspired by their technical training.

The contest covered five key sectors:

IT & ITeS

Automotive

Apparel

Electronics & Hardware

Manufacturing

Following multiple evaluation rounds, 15 innovative ideas were shortlisted for the final stage, where participants pitched their concepts before an expert jury.

Cash Awards to Encourage Entrepreneurial Thinking

To recognise outstanding ideas and encourage entrepreneurship among trainees, winners received sector-wise cash prizes:

₹1,00,000 – First Prize

₹75,000 – Second Prize

₹50,000 – Third Prize

The awards aim to motivate trainees to further develop their innovations into viable startups and enterprises.

Platform Celebrating Innovation in Skill Development

The ceremony brought together key stakeholders from the skill development ecosystem, including Shri G. C. Ramamurthy, Regional Director (Karnataka), Shri Hemant D. Ganjare, Director (CFI), DGT, Smt. Swati Sethi, Director, DGT, along with senior officials from MSDE, industry representatives, incubation centres, mentors, faculty members and trainees.

The event served as a vibrant platform celebrating innovation emerging from India’s skilling ecosystem.

Officials said the initiative aligns with the Ministry’s broader vision of empowering skilled youth to convert their ideas into sustainable enterprises, contributing to employment generation and India’s economic growth.