Defence HQ Training Institute Earns ‘Ati Utkrishth’ 4-Star Accreditation Under NSCSTI

The Defence Headquarters Training Institute (DHTI) under the Ministry of Defence has achieved a major milestone by securing “Ati Utkrishth” (4-Star) accreditation under the National Standards for Civil Services Training Institutions (NSCSTI) framework.

The recognition marks a significant leap in institutional performance, with DHTI improving from its earlier “Uttam” (1-Star) rating received during the previous accreditation cycle conducted two years ago.

Rigorous Assessment Conducted by NSCSTI Team

As part of the accreditation process, a four-member NSCSTI assessment team conducted an onsite evaluation at DHTI on 10–11 March 2026.

During the review, the team carried out a comprehensive examination of several institutional aspects, including:

Training documentation and academic processes

Institutional governance systems

Infrastructure and learning facilities

Compliance and quality assurance mechanisms

Institutional records and operational practices

The evaluation was conducted in accordance with the NSCSTI framework, which benchmarks civil services training institutions across multiple quality parameters.

Strengthening Capacity Building in Defence Administration

The upgraded 4-Star “Ati Utkrishth” accreditation reflects DHTI’s continued efforts to strengthen its training systems and institutional capabilities.

Officials said the improvement demonstrates the institute’s commitment to:

Enhancing the quality of training programmes

Strengthening institutional governance and systems

Adopting best practices in capacity building

Alignment with Mission Karmayogi

The achievement also aligns with the Government of India’s broader vision of transforming civil services capacity through Mission Karmayogi, which aims to modernise training frameworks and develop a more capable, future-ready public administration.

Under this national mission, training institutions are encouraged to adopt modern learning methodologies, digital platforms, and outcome-based training systems to strengthen governance and administrative efficiency.

With the upgraded accreditation, DHTI joins a select group of institutions recognised for excellence in training, institutional governance, and capacity development within India’s civil services ecosystem.