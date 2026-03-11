Dr Jitendra Singh Shares Governance Best Practices with Ethiopian Women Parliamentarians

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, Earth Sciences and MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space Dr. Jitendra Singh interacted with a delegation of 32 women parliamentarians from Ethiopia at the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) in New Delhi, highlighting India’s governance innovations and women-led development initiatives.

The interaction was part of a One-Week Special Capacity Building Programme titled “Leadership for 21st Century Women Professionals”, organised by NCGG under the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances to strengthen leadership and governance skills among Ethiopian women leaders.

Strengthening India–Ethiopia Partnership

The Ethiopian delegation was led by Ms. Lomi Bedo Kumbi, Deputy Speaker of the House of Peoples’ Representatives, along with State Minister Ms. Meseret Haile Masresha, Mr. Worksemu Mamo Mekonnen, members of parliament and senior representatives from Ethiopia’s women’s organisations and regional administrations.

Dr. Jitendra Singh emphasised the long-standing partnership between India and Ethiopia, noting expanding cooperation in parliamentary exchanges, trade, ICT, agriculture, capacity building and people-to-people ties.

He recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a joint session of the Ethiopian Parliament in December 2025, where he was awarded Ethiopia’s highest civilian honour, the “Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia.”

India’s Governance Model

Explaining India’s governance structure, the Minister said the country operates under a federal framework comprising 28 States and 8 Union Territories, with responsibilities distributed across the Union List, State List and Concurrent List.

He said this model promotes coordination between the Centre and the States through the principle of cooperative federalism, ensuring effective policy implementation across a diverse nation.

Aspirational Districts and Data-Driven Governance

Dr. Singh also highlighted the Aspirational Districts Programme, a data-driven initiative aimed at accelerating development in selected districts using measurable indicators such as:

Health and nutrition

Education

Water access

Infrastructure

The programme’s success has led to the launch of the Aspirational Blocks Programme, further expanding the model to the grassroots level.

Digital Governance and Administrative Reforms

The Minister noted that technology-driven governance has significantly improved transparency and service delivery in India.

He said several administrative processes now function through online systems, digital monitoring dashboards and grievance redressal portals, and that many countries are studying India’s digital governance platforms as global best practices.

Examples highlighted included:

Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT)

AI-driven governance initiatives

Geospatial policy reforms

PM Gati Shakti infrastructure monitoring platform

Women-Led Development

Dr. Jitendra Singh emphasised India’s commitment to women-led development, highlighting the recently passed legislation providing one-third reservation for women in Parliament.

He also noted that women are increasingly assuming leadership roles across sectors including science, entrepreneurship and governance.

India’s start-up ecosystem now includes more than two lakh startups, with a growing number led by women entrepreneurs.

Traditional Knowledge and Global Health Initiatives

The Minister also spoke about India’s AYUSH system, which integrates traditional practices such as Ayurveda and Yoga with modern healthcare.

He noted that the International Day of Yoga, observed worldwide on 21 June, has helped spread awareness of holistic health practices globally since India introduced the initiative at the United Nations.

NCGG’s Role in Global Governance Training

Dr. Singh said the National Centre for Good Governance has become a key platform for international collaboration in public administration.

The institution has trained over 6,000 civil servants from more than 50 countries, facilitating global knowledge exchange in governance and administrative reforms.

He expressed confidence that programmes such as the current capacity-building initiative would further strengthen India–Ethiopia cooperation in governance, leadership development and institutional capacity building.