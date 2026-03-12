Left Menu

Major Breakthrough: Fugitive Gangster Arrested in Cross-Border Crime Crackdown

A fugitive gangster, Bhuvnesh Chopra, wanted for triple murder and narcotics trafficking, was deported from a Central Asian country and arrested in Delhi. Punjab Police's coordination with central agencies played a crucial role. The arrest hampers Pakistan-backed drug networks, signaling tougher actions against foreign-based criminals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-03-2026 20:04 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 20:04 IST
Major Breakthrough: Fugitive Gangster Arrested in Cross-Border Crime Crackdown
Gangster
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Punjab Police successfully apprehended fugitive gangster Bhuvnesh Chopra, alias Ashish, upon his deportation from an undisclosed Central Asian country. His arrest marks a substantial victory against cross-border organized crime, as announced by Punjab's Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav.

The operation was a culmination of international collaboration, with both central agencies and the Indian government extending their support. By issuing a Red Notice and a Look-Out Circular, authorities were able to pinpoint Chopra's location, leading to his timely deportation and capture at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

This arrest is anticipated to disrupt drug smuggling syndicates operating between Pakistan and Punjab, particularly impacting logistics networks in Ferozepur. Furthermore, it serves as a stern warning to foreign-based gangsters that international borders will not hinder law enforcement efforts to bring them to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026