Major Breakthrough: Fugitive Gangster Arrested in Cross-Border Crime Crackdown

In a significant development, Punjab Police successfully apprehended fugitive gangster Bhuvnesh Chopra, alias Ashish, upon his deportation from an undisclosed Central Asian country. His arrest marks a substantial victory against cross-border organized crime, as announced by Punjab's Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav.

The operation was a culmination of international collaboration, with both central agencies and the Indian government extending their support. By issuing a Red Notice and a Look-Out Circular, authorities were able to pinpoint Chopra's location, leading to his timely deportation and capture at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

This arrest is anticipated to disrupt drug smuggling syndicates operating between Pakistan and Punjab, particularly impacting logistics networks in Ferozepur. Furthermore, it serves as a stern warning to foreign-based gangsters that international borders will not hinder law enforcement efforts to bring them to justice.

