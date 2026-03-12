Seer's Mysterious Demise in Rajasthan Stirs Community

A shocking discovery was made in the Nagana area of Rajasthan's Barmer district when the body of a revered seer was found in a water tank on Thursday. This unsettling scene was stumbled upon by his followers, who were simply gathering water early in the morning.

According to the police, preliminary evidence points to a suicide, a revelation that has shaken the community and raised numerous questions about the circumstances leading to the seer's death.

Authorities have transferred the body to the seer's followers after conducting a post-mortem examination. The investigation is ongoing as the police continue to piece together what led to this tragic event.

