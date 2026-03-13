Tragic Aircraft Crash in Western Iraq: Four Crew Members Confirmed Dead
A U.S. military refueling aircraft crashed in western Iraq, resulting in the confirmed deaths of four out of six crew members aboard. The incident, which involved another aircraft, was neither due to hostile nor friendly fire, as ongoing rescue efforts continue for the remaining crew.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-03-2026 15:13 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 15:13 IST
- Country:
- United States
Four crew members from a U.S. military aircraft crash in western Iraq have been confirmed dead, according to a statement released by the U.S. military on Friday. Rescue operations are still underway for the two remaining crew members.
The U.S. military refueling aircraft succumbed to an unfortunate crash on Thursday. Although the incident involved another aircraft, authorities have clarified that it was not the result of hostile or friendly fire.
As investigations proceed to uncover more details surrounding the crash, U.S. Central Command declared that neither enemy combat nor allied fire contributed to this tragic event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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