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Delhi Police Crackdown: Habitual Trafficker Sonia Detained Under PIT-NDPS Act

The Delhi Police have detained alleged drug trafficker Sonia under the PIT-NDPS Act. Sonia, from Uttam Nagar, is involved in numerous narcotic cases since 2009. She was detained to disrupt drug trafficking networks in Delhi, with Tihar jail lodging. Her husband, Sandeep, is also marked as 'Bad Character'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 15:46 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 15:46 IST
Delhi Police Crackdown: Habitual Trafficker Sonia Detained Under PIT-NDPS Act
Sonia
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The Delhi Police have successfully detained a 41-year-old alleged drug trafficker, named Sonia, using the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act. Sonia, a resident of Uttam Nagar, faces a preventive detention order due to her criminal activities traced back to 2009, said an official.

According to sources, Sonia's involvement in drug trafficking was confirmed when identified as a key supplier in a 2023 narcotics case. Following this, she was again implicated in a 2025 case where an accomplice revealed she directed the sale of drugs. Her husband is also marked as a 'Bad Character'.

As part of the national capital's comprehensive initiative against drug trafficking, officials lodged Sonia in Tihar jail. The action is aimed at preventing habitual offenders like Sonia from perpetuating illicit drug trade activities, thus disrupting organized drug trafficking networks in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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