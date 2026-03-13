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Drone Strike in Iraq: French Soldier Killed, Regional Tensions Escalate

A drone attack in northern Iraq killed one French soldier and wounded six others, escalating regional tensions. This incident occurred amid counterterrorism operations and follows recent airstrikes by the U.S. and Israel on Iran. The group Ashab al-Kahf claimed responsibility, citing France's military actions as provocation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 15:51 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 15:51 IST
Drone Strike in Iraq: French Soldier Killed, Regional Tensions Escalate
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A deadly drone attack in northern Iraq has resulted in the death of one French soldier and injured six others. French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the act as 'unacceptable and unjustified,' as the soldiers were part of an international coalition fighting against Islamic State militants in the region.

The attack was claimed by the faction Ashab al-Kahf, which argued that France's deployment of its aircraft carrier to the region made its assets legitimate targets. France has around 4,000 troops stationed in the area, and the government plans to hold a defense cabinet meeting to discuss potential responses.

This incident is part of a broader escalation in the region following airstrikes launched by the United States and Israel on Iran, which has retaliated by targeting countries across the Middle East. The conflict has disrupted lives and financial markets as leaders from Iran, Israel, and the U.S. vow continued resistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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