NATO Intercepts Iranian Missile Over Turkiye: A Defensive Stance Intensifies

NATO defenses successfully intercepted a ballistic missile launched from Iran over Turkiye on Friday, according to the Defense Ministry. This incident is the third of its kind since the onset of the Iran conflict, reflecting heightened regional tension.

The intercepted missile was neutralized by NATO air defenses positioned in the eastern Mediterranean. Residents of Adana, a southern Turkish city, reported hearing a loud explosion followed by sirens at the Incirlik Air Base, which US forces utilize. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported.

This week, to counter the growing threat, NATO has bolstered its presence with an additional Patriot air defense system in Turkiye's Malatya province, home to the Kurecik radar station. The Defense Ministry asserted that Incirlik remains a Turkish-controlled base, dismissing any misconceptions regarding foreign troop presence after stern warnings from Tehran against hosting US military bases in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)