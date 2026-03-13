Crisis Coordination: Tarapur MIDC's Mock Drill in Action

A high-stakes mock drill unfolded in Maharashtra's Palghar district's Tarapur MIDC, designed to test emergency response systems during potential industrial disasters.

Conducted in partnership with Gujarat Gas Limited, the drill simulated a severe scenario involving a breached underground high-pressure gas pipeline resulting in fire hazards.

Authorities swiftly mobilized resources, with district officials, police, and the fire department ensuring synchronized, efficient actions to safeguard public safety during the exercise.

(With inputs from agencies.)