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Crisis Coordination: Tarapur MIDC's Mock Drill in Action

Maharashtra's Palghar district executed a high-intensity mock drill at Tarapur MIDC, simulating a major industrial disaster. Coordinated with Gujarat Gas Limited, the drill tested emergency responses involving various government departments, focusing on real-time coordination after a breached, high-pressure gas pipeline incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 13-03-2026 16:46 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 16:46 IST
Crisis Coordination: Tarapur MIDC's Mock Drill in Action
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A high-stakes mock drill unfolded in Maharashtra's Palghar district's Tarapur MIDC, designed to test emergency response systems during potential industrial disasters.

Conducted in partnership with Gujarat Gas Limited, the drill simulated a severe scenario involving a breached underground high-pressure gas pipeline resulting in fire hazards.

Authorities swiftly mobilized resources, with district officials, police, and the fire department ensuring synchronized, efficient actions to safeguard public safety during the exercise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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