The Unmasking of 'Doremon': Notorious Burglar Nabbed in Delhi

A notorious serial burglar known as 'Doremon' due to his unique style of operation has been apprehended along with his associate in northwest Delhi, officials announced on Friday.

Dinesh, alias Doremon, 26, was caught on the night of March 11 alongside Sunny, 26, while dragging a motorcycle near a government bank in Raja Park. Alert officers on night patrol noticed the suspicious behavior of the duo, leading to their interception.

A spring-actuated knife was reportedly found on Dinesh, while the motorcycle with Sunny was confirmed as stolen from Ashok Vihar. The police attribute the solving of 11 criminal cases to their arrests, including several burglaries, with Deputy Commissioner Akanksha Yadav highlighting their serial criminal record.

(With inputs from agencies.)