Coal Sector Adopts AI, Drones and Smart Mining Technologies

Union Minister of Coal and Mines Shri G. Kishan Reddy chaired a meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee attached to the Ministry of Coal on Thursday, focusing on technology upgradation across coal companies to improve production efficiency, safety and environmental sustainability.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Coal and Mines Shri Satish Chandra Dubey, Members of Parliament, senior officials from the Ministry of Coal, and representatives of major coal companies.

Technology at the Core of Coal Sector Transformation

The agenda of the meeting centered on “Technology Up-gradation in Coal Companies.” Senior officials of the Ministry made detailed presentations highlighting key policy initiatives, ongoing digital transformation efforts, and future plans to modernize India’s coal sector.

Welcoming the participants, Secretary, Ministry of Coal, Shri Vikram Dev Dutt, noted that India currently does not face any unprecedented demand pressure for coal and emphasized that strategic planning and technological adoption are key to sustaining reliable supply.

Coal India Expanding R&D and Clean Coal Initiatives

Minister of State Shri Satish Chandra Dubey highlighted that Coal India Limited (CIL) is increasingly investing in research and development and is actively exploring advanced technologies such as coal gasification.

He emphasized that the coal sector is evolving beyond conventional mining and is focusing on innovation, sustainability and technological modernization.

Shift Toward Smart and Digital Mining

Addressing the committee, Union Minister Shri G. Kishan Reddy said that technology upgradation has become a permanent priority in the coal sector.

He noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the sector is witnessing a major technological transformation, with digital tools being deployed to enhance productivity, safety and environmental responsibility.

Key technologies being adopted include:

Drone-based surveys for mine planning

3D laser scanning for accurate geological mapping

AI and machine learning-based predictive analytics

Digital monitoring systems for operations and safety

According to the Minister, these innovations are helping the industry transition from traditional mining practices to smart, safe and technology-driven mining operations.

Focus on Clean Coal and Energy Innovation

Shri Reddy also informed the committee about government efforts to adopt advanced energy solutions including:

Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) technologies

Biomass co-firing in thermal power plants

Coal gasification initiatives

He emphasized that continuous innovation and integration of new technologies will define the future growth and sustainability of the coal sector.

Coal India Implementing Large-Scale Technology Upgrades

During the presentation, Coal India Limited (CIL) Chairman Shri B. Sairam highlighted several initiatives aimed at improving exploration, mining efficiency and environmental management.

Major initiatives include:

Use of 3D seismic surveys and drone-based exploration

Deployment of continuous miners and highwall mining systems

Development of railway corridors and conveyor systems to improve coal transportation and reduce emissions

Implementation of SAP-based ERP systems

Deployment of 5G-enabled Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for digital operations

CIL is also strengthening its focus on clean coal technologies and sustainable mining practices through collaborations with leading Indian research institutions.

Digital Transformation in Neyveli Lignite Corporation

Officials informed the committee that Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) has significantly advanced its operations through digital transformation initiatives.

Key measures include:

Dynamic dashboards for digital land record management

Digital logistics management systems for coal dispatch

Geo-fencing and OITDS technologies for real-time monitoring

Use of 3D laser scanners and drones for mine surveying

A fuel management system to prevent pilferage and misuse

Singareni Collieries Deploying Advanced Monitoring Systems

The committee was also briefed on technological modernization efforts at Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).

Operational improvements include:

Establishment of an Integrated Control and Command Centre

Drone-based GIS surveys and DGPS systems

3D laser scanning for precise mine planning

Deployment of Intelligent Coal Logistics Dashboards

Installation of safety devices in more than 410 dumpers

Additionally, the committee received updates on technology initiatives implemented by the Coal Mines Provident Fund Organisation (CMPFO).

MPs Suggest Further Technology Adoption

Members of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee appreciated the Ministry’s proactive efforts in adopting modern technologies across the coal sector.

They also offered suggestions to further enhance productivity, improve safety standards, and optimize operational efficiency through advanced technological solutions.

Officials said the continued adoption of digital and smart technologies will play a critical role in ensuring sustainable growth and modernization of India’s coal industry.