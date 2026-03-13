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RSS's Centenary Year: Outreach and Transformation

RSS Joint General Secretary C R Mukund emphasizes expansion of 'shakhas' and societal engagement to celebrate the centenary year. Initiatives like 'grihasampark' cover millions of homes. The Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha focuses on organizational growth and social harmony across India, impacting various communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-03-2026 17:40 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 17:40 IST
RSS's Centenary Year: Outreach and Transformation
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As the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) marks its centenary year, a special emphasis is being placed on expanding 'shakhas' and engaging the society through public outreach programmes, according to Joint General Secretary C R Mukund.

In Kerala alone, over 55,000 Muslim and 54,000 Christian homes have been part of this initiative, Mukund announced at the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha's meeting in Samalkha, Haryana, attended by RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat and General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale.

The RSS aims for significant organizational growth and societal transformation through programmes like 'grihasampark', Hindu Sammelans, and youth conferences, as well as promoting social harmony, family values, and legal duties, reaching millions across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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