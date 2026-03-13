PM to Launch New Train, Rail Projects in West Bengal

Indian Railways will significantly expand connectivity and passenger amenities in West Bengal with the launch and inauguration of several railway initiatives during Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s visit to the state on 14 March 2026.

The projects aim to strengthen rail capacity, modernise stations and improve operational efficiency across key corridors, reflecting the Ministry of Railways’ broader push to upgrade railway infrastructure and enhance the passenger travel experience.

New Purulia–Delhi Train to Boost Regional Connectivity

A major highlight of the visit will be the flagging off of the Purulia–Anand Vihar Terminal (Delhi) Express, which will provide direct rail connectivity between Purulia district and the national capital region for the first time.

The train will strengthen connectivity between West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Delhi, benefiting thousands of passengers who travel between eastern and northern India.

For residents of Purulia—one of the relatively less-connected districts of West Bengal—the new service is expected to significantly ease travel for:

Students pursuing higher education

Migrant workers and job seekers

Families commuting between states

The direct route will reduce the need for multiple train changes and long detours, improving travel convenience and reducing journey time.

Six Stations Redeveloped Under Amrit Bharat Scheme

Passenger infrastructure in the state will also receive a major boost with the inauguration of six redeveloped railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

The modernised stations include:

Kamakhyaguri

Tamluk

Haldia

Barabhum

Anara

Siuri

These stations have been upgraded with improved passenger amenities such as:

Modern waiting areas

Better lighting systems

Digital passenger information displays

Improved circulation areas

Accessibility features including lifts and escalators

The upgrades aim to create more comfortable, accessible and efficient travel environments for passengers.

Third Rail Line to Enhance Capacity

To strengthen rail capacity on key routes, the third rail line between Belda and Dantan, covering approximately 16 km, will also be dedicated to the nation.

The additional line on this busy section will:

Increase track capacity

Reduce congestion

Enable more passenger and freight trains to operate

Improve punctuality and reliability of services

The upgrade is expected to benefit commuters and logistics operators using this corridor.

Automatic Block Signalling to Improve Safety

Indian Railways will also commission the Automatic Block Signalling (ABS) system between Kalaikunda and Kanimohuli.

ABS technology divides the railway track into multiple automated signal blocks, allowing trains to operate safely at shorter intervals.

This technology-driven upgrade will help:

Increase train frequency

Improve operational efficiency

Enhance safety standards

Reduce delays on busy routes

Major Railway Expansion in West Bengal

The latest projects are part of a broader railway infrastructure transformation underway in West Bengal.

Since 2014, the state has seen:

Nearly 1,400 km of new railway tracks laid

100% electrification of the railway network

Electrification enables faster, cleaner and more energy-efficient train operations, supporting Indian Railways’ sustainability goals.

Focus on Safety and Modern Signalling

Railway safety has also been strengthened across the state through major infrastructure improvements.

More than 500 rail flyovers and underpasses have been constructed to eliminate level crossings and reduce accident risks.

In addition, the Kavach Automatic Train Protection system—India’s indigenous railway safety technology—has been deployed across 105 route kilometres, with work underway on 1,041 additional route kilometres and approvals granted for around 3,200 route kilometres.

Large-Scale Station Modernisation

Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, 101 railway stations across West Bengal are being redeveloped at an estimated cost of ₹3,600 crore.

So far, nine stations have already been completed, marking significant progress in improving passenger facilities across the state.

Massive Investment in Railway Infrastructure

Indian Railways is currently implementing projects worth approximately ₹93,000 crore in West Bengal, covering new railway lines, capacity enhancement, station redevelopment and safety initiatives.

Budget allocation for railway development in the state has also increased substantially—from ₹4,380 crore during 2009–14 to ₹14,205 crore in 2026–27.

Strategic Gateway to Northeast India

West Bengal plays a crucial strategic role in India’s railway network as a key transit corridor connecting the Northeast with the rest of the country.

Rail routes passing through the state serve as vital links for passengers and freight travelling between northeastern states and major population centres in northern and western India.

Officials say strengthening railway infrastructure in West Bengal will not only boost regional development but also improve connectivity and economic integration for the entire Northeast region.