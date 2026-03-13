CBI Grills Jai Anmol Ambani in Major Bank Fraud Investigation

Jai Anmol Ambani, the son of business magnate Anil Ambani, was questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday regarding a significant Rs 228-crore bank fraud case linked to Union Bank of India, previously known as Andhra Bank.

The alleged fraud involves Reliance Housing Finance Limited's former executives, and CBI has summoned Ambani for further questioning on Saturday.

The case emerged from a bank complaint about unpaid credit that defaulted, leading to an account being declared a non-performing asset in 2019. CBI's investigations, including searches at Ambani's residence, are ongoing.