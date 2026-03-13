CBI Grills Jai Anmol Ambani in Major Bank Fraud Investigation
Jai Anmol Ambani, son of Anil Ambani, faced questioning by the CBI in connection with a Rs 228-crore bank fraud case involving Union Bank of India. He is allegedly involved alongside former executives from Reliance Housing Finance Limited. CBI's action follows a complaint about unreturned credit turning into non-performing assets.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 17:55 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 17:55 IST
- Country:
- India
Jai Anmol Ambani, the son of business magnate Anil Ambani, was questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday regarding a significant Rs 228-crore bank fraud case linked to Union Bank of India, previously known as Andhra Bank.
The alleged fraud involves Reliance Housing Finance Limited's former executives, and CBI has summoned Ambani for further questioning on Saturday.
The case emerged from a bank complaint about unpaid credit that defaulted, leading to an account being declared a non-performing asset in 2019. CBI's investigations, including searches at Ambani's residence, are ongoing.