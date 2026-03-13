BJP Pushes for Tribal-Only Election Rule in Meghalaya Amidst Unrest

A call for a special session of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) rebounded across Meghalaya on Friday. The BJP's northeastern wing led by state president Rikman G Momin implored Governor C H Vijayashankar to act decisively in barring non-tribals from contesting or participating in upcoming council elections.

Momin, speaking to reporters, highlighted the council's intent to reinforce its dedication to protecting tribal identity, culture, and rights. This autonomous body was established under the Constitution's Sixth Schedule to defend such values. He stressed that allowing outsiders to partake in elections stands in stark contradiction to this mandate.

The request follows violence in Tura's West Garo Hills over GHADC poll criteria. The unrest led to two fatalities, numerous injuries, and subsequent curfews. Given the chaos, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma rescheduled the council elections initially set for April 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)