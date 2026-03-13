Rajasthan Police Busts Fake Taekwondo Certificate Racket
The Rajasthan Police Special Operations Group has arrested 20 individuals, including 19 candidates who obtained teaching jobs using fake Taekwondo certificates. The fraudulent operation was uncovered through suspicious emails, leading to the apprehension of several individuals across multiple districts and further investigation into the involved brokers.
- Country:
- India
In a significant crackdown, the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police detained 20 people in a major scam involving fake Taekwondo certificates. Among those arrested were 19 candidates who secured jobs under the 'Outstanding Athlete' quota for third-grade teacher recruitment in 2022.
The operation took place in 14 districts across Rajasthan and one in Haryana, following extensive investigation led by Additional Director General of Police (SOG) Vishal Bansal. The case unravelled after officials noticed discrepancies in verification emails intended for the Education Department.
The emails, allegedly from the Taekwondo Federation, were found to be counterfeit, originating from a Dubai-based sender linked to Vimalendu Kumar Jha. Police arrested Jha and his associate, recovering the SIM card used in this deception. Investigations continue to uncover the network of brokers facilitating the fraud and the payment channels involved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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