Middle East Conflict Won't Ease Pressure on Russia, Says Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron stated during a visit from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that the Middle East conflict won't ease Russia's ongoing tensions with Ukraine. Macron criticized Russia for calling for a ceasefire in the Middle East while refusing one in Ukraine, affirming France's unwavering support for Ukraine.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 13-03-2026 18:23 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 18:23 IST
- Country:
- France
French President Emmanuel Macron asserted that the conflict in the Middle East will not alleviate Russia's ongoing tensions with Ukraine. His remarks came during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's visit to Paris.
Macron criticized Russia's call for a ceasefire in the Middle East, juxtaposing it with its refusal to agree to a ceasefire with Ukraine.
Emphasizing France's steadfast commitment, Macron pledged continued military support to Ukraine, reinforcing the nation's alignment against Russian aggression.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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