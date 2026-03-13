Left Menu

Agrinnovate India Pays ₹3.39 Cr Dividend to Shivraj Singh

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan highlighted the key role played by Agrinnovate India Ltd. in connecting scientific research with farmers’ practical needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 22:10 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 22:10 IST
Agrinnovate India Pays ₹3.39 Cr Dividend to Shivraj Singh
According to the Minister, the institution’s work in transferring agricultural technologies and promoting technical entrepreneurship is helping accelerate innovation in the farm sector. Image Credit: X(@Agrinnovate)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan was presented with a dividend of ₹3,39,97,362 for the financial year 2024–25 by Agrinnovate India Limited during a programme held in New Delhi.

Agrinnovate India Ltd., a Navratna enterprise under the Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE), Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, distributed the dividend in accordance with the guidelines of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM).

Strengthening the Agriculture Innovation Ecosystem

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan highlighted the key role played by Agrinnovate India Ltd. in connecting scientific research with farmers’ practical needs.

He said the organisation serves as an important bridge between the innovation capabilities of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and the real-world challenges faced by farmers.

According to the Minister, the institution’s work in transferring agricultural technologies and promoting technical entrepreneurship is helping accelerate innovation in the farm sector.

He noted that such initiatives contribute significantly to achieving the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) in agriculture.

Dividend Reflects Financial Strength

Dr. Praveen Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Agrinnovate India Ltd., stated that the dividend payment reflects the company’s financial stability, transparent governance and continued focus on innovation.

He emphasised that Agrinnovate remains committed to supporting research commercialization and strengthening India’s agricultural innovation ecosystem.

Key Agricultural Research Leaders Present

The programme was attended by several senior officials and stakeholders from the agricultural research ecosystem, including:

  • Dr. M. L. Jat, Chairman of Agrinnovate India Ltd. and Director General of ICAR

  • Shri Anand Mohan Awasthi, Non-official Director of Agrinnovate India Ltd.

Commercial Arm of ICAR

Established in 2011, Agrinnovate India Ltd. functions as the commercial arm of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

The institution focuses on:

  • Commercialisation of agricultural research and technologies

  • Promoting innovation and entrepreneurship in agriculture

  • Supporting startups, farmers and agribusiness enterprises

  • Facilitating the transfer of ICAR-developed technologies to industry and farmers

Officials said the dividend distribution highlights the organisation’s financial discipline and accountability, while reinforcing its role in advancing agricultural innovation and technology adoption in India.

 

TRENDING

1
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
2
Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026