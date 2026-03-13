Agrinnovate India Pays ₹3.39 Cr Dividend to Shivraj Singh

Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan was presented with a dividend of ₹3,39,97,362 for the financial year 2024–25 by Agrinnovate India Limited during a programme held in New Delhi.

Agrinnovate India Ltd., a Navratna enterprise under the Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE), Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, distributed the dividend in accordance with the guidelines of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM).

Strengthening the Agriculture Innovation Ecosystem

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan highlighted the key role played by Agrinnovate India Ltd. in connecting scientific research with farmers’ practical needs.

He said the organisation serves as an important bridge between the innovation capabilities of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and the real-world challenges faced by farmers.

According to the Minister, the institution’s work in transferring agricultural technologies and promoting technical entrepreneurship is helping accelerate innovation in the farm sector.

He noted that such initiatives contribute significantly to achieving the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) in agriculture.

Dividend Reflects Financial Strength

Dr. Praveen Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Agrinnovate India Ltd., stated that the dividend payment reflects the company’s financial stability, transparent governance and continued focus on innovation.

He emphasised that Agrinnovate remains committed to supporting research commercialization and strengthening India’s agricultural innovation ecosystem.

Key Agricultural Research Leaders Present

The programme was attended by several senior officials and stakeholders from the agricultural research ecosystem, including:

Dr. M. L. Jat, Chairman of Agrinnovate India Ltd. and Director General of ICAR

Shri Anand Mohan Awasthi, Non-official Director of Agrinnovate India Ltd.

Commercial Arm of ICAR

Established in 2011, Agrinnovate India Ltd. functions as the commercial arm of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

The institution focuses on:

Commercialisation of agricultural research and technologies

Promoting innovation and entrepreneurship in agriculture

Supporting startups, farmers and agribusiness enterprises

Facilitating the transfer of ICAR-developed technologies to industry and farmers

Officials said the dividend distribution highlights the organisation’s financial discipline and accountability, while reinforcing its role in advancing agricultural innovation and technology adoption in India.