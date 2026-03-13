Indian Tanker Navigates Troubled Waters Amid Gulf Tensions

The Indian-flagged oil tanker, Jag Prakash, has embarked on its voyage from the east of the Strait of Hormuz to Africa, despite mounting tensions in the Gulf region. The tanker, carrying gasoline from Oman, faces challenges as shipping in the area has been heavily disrupted in recent weeks.

According to Indian government officials, including Rajesh Kumar Sinha from the Indian Ministry of Shipping, several ships are caught in the turmoil. Specifically, four Indian-flagged vessels were stationed east of the Strait, with Jag Prakash now sailing forward. Meanwhile, 24 vessels remain stuck in the Persian Gulf, involving over 600 Indian sailors.

Iran escalates its blockade of Hormuz as a strategic maneuver against the U.S. and Israel, according to statements from its new leader. Despite this, the Jag Prakash is on course to deliver its cargo to Tanzania's Tanga Port by March 21, as confirmed by ship-tracking data.

(With inputs from agencies.)