Tensions Soar: NATO Downs Third Iranian Missile Targeting Turkey

NATO air defenses have intercepted a third ballistic missile fired from Iran towards Turkey, announced the Turkish Defense Ministry on Friday. The ministry is seeking explanations from Tehran, following previous interceptions on March 4 and 9 that saw missiles enter Turkish airspace.

The latest missile, whose target remains undisclosed, was intercepted when entering Turkish airspace near Incirlik Air Base, according to eyewitnesses and verified social media footage. This location hosts U.S. and allied forces, despite Ankara's insistence that Washington has not engaged the base in the Iran-Israel-U.S. conflict.

Ankara is communicating with Tehran to prevent further hostilities, asserting that while Turkey desires peace, it will not hesitate to defend its airspace. Turkey, relying heavily on NATO defenses, has bolstered its military response in the region, with NATO enhancing its missile defense capabilities.