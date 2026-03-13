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Cuba and US: A New Chapter of Diplomatic Talks Amid Energy Crisis

Cuba confirms talks with the US aimed at addressing bilateral differences. President Diaz-Canel highlights the significant impact of US sanctions on Cuba's energy crisis, causing widespread blackouts and production challenges. Diplomatic efforts focus on cooperation and mutual respect, despite deepening crises in the Caribbean nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Havana | Updated: 13-03-2026 19:47 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 19:47 IST
Cuba and US: A New Chapter of Diplomatic Talks Amid Energy Crisis
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  • Country:
  • Cuba

In a significant diplomatic development, Cuba has confirmed holding talks with the United States, as revealed by President Miguel Diaz-Canel. This marks the first public acknowledgment of such interactions between the two nations, aiming to address longstanding bilateral differences through dialogue.

The Cuban leader has pointed to international influences facilitating these negotiations, even though specific details remain undisclosed. The discussions coincide with a critical energy crisis in Cuba, exacerbated by what Diaz-Canel describes as a US energy blockade, hindering the country's oil supply over the past three months.

This blockade has triggered severe power shortages affecting vital sectors like communications, education, and healthcare. Despite efforts to harness natural gas, solar power, and thermoelectric plants, Cuba's energy capacity falls short of demand, leading to major infrastructural challenges. Meanwhile, both nations explore cooperative measures to ensure regional security and peace.

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