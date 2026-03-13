South Africa Mobilizes Defense Force to Combat Crime
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa authorized the deployment of 2,200 national defense force members to address crime, particularly illegal mining and gangsterism. The operation spans five provinces and costs 823 million rand, running from March 1, 2026, to March 31, 2027.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 19:52 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 19:52 IST
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has greenlit the deployment of 2,200 national defense force members to tackle crime across the nation.
The initiative targets illegal mining and gangsterism, aligning the defense forces with the South African Police Service in five key provinces.
The proposed expenditure for this operation is expected to reach 823 million rand, with the deployment period set from March 1, 2026, through March 31, 2027.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Police Suspended in Haridwar Over Illegal Mining Scandal
Phases of West Bengal assembly polls will depend on law and order preparedness of state machinery: CEC in Kolkata.
Odisha Assembly Erupts: Law and Order Debate Fuels Political Tension
Election Commission Cracks Down on West Bengal's Pre-Election Law and Order