South Africa Mobilizes Defense Force to Combat Crime

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has greenlit the deployment of 2,200 national defense force members to tackle crime across the nation.

The initiative targets illegal mining and gangsterism, aligning the defense forces with the South African Police Service in five key provinces.

The proposed expenditure for this operation is expected to reach 823 million rand, with the deployment period set from March 1, 2026, through March 31, 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)