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Crackdown on Illegal Opium Farming in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister commands strict measures against illegal opium farming. Recent cases uncovered involve notable figures, sparking political controversy. Authorities have seized significant quantities of opium plants, valued in crores. The Congress accuses the BJP of turning the state into an 'opium bowl', demanding high-level resignations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 13-03-2026 19:56 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 19:56 IST
Crackdown on Illegal Opium Farming in Chhattisgarh
  • Country:
  • India

In Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has issued a strong directive against illegal opium farming following recent discoveries in three areas, as per official sources. He emphasized the zero-tolerance policy towards such narcotics activities, urging all departments to launch rigorous investigations.

According to the orders, the Commissioner of Land Records has mandated district collectors to perform thorough surveys of potentially vulnerable regions and report back within 15 days if any illegal opium cultivation is found. This response follows the unearthing of multiple illegal farming sites in the state.

Recent raids led to the seizure of opium plants worth several crores and arrests, including a suspended BJP leader, intensifying the political drama. The Congress party seized the opportunity to critique the BJP government, alleging Chhattisgarh is being transformed into an 'opium bowl', and demanding accountability from high-ranking officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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