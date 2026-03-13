Left Menu

Drama Unfolds as Man Attempts Self-Immolation at SP Office

A man attempted self-immolation at the SP office in Bikaner, Rajasthan, and was swiftly rescued by police. Identified as Ram Lal, he was earlier involved in a harassment complaint but retracted his request for action. An investigation is underway to determine his motives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 13-03-2026 20:18 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 20:18 IST
Drama Unfolds as Man Attempts Self-Immolation at SP Office
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A dramatic incident unfolded in Bikaner, Rajasthan, when a 35-year-old man attempted self-immolation near the superintendent of police (SP) office on Friday. The individual, identified as Ram Lal from Khajuwala, set himself ablaze but was quickly rescued by police personnel present at the scene.

After dousing the flames, the police rushed him to the trauma centre of PBM Hospital for immediate treatment. Authorities revealed that Ram Lal had lodged a previous harassment complaint but later withdrew any request for action against the accused.

The motives behind his return to the SP office and the drastic measure he took are currently under investigation, said Bikaner SP Kawendra Singh Sagar. The SP was engaged with other complainants when the incident occurred.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
2
Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026