Drama Unfolds as Man Attempts Self-Immolation at SP Office

A dramatic incident unfolded in Bikaner, Rajasthan, when a 35-year-old man attempted self-immolation near the superintendent of police (SP) office on Friday. The individual, identified as Ram Lal from Khajuwala, set himself ablaze but was quickly rescued by police personnel present at the scene.

After dousing the flames, the police rushed him to the trauma centre of PBM Hospital for immediate treatment. Authorities revealed that Ram Lal had lodged a previous harassment complaint but later withdrew any request for action against the accused.

The motives behind his return to the SP office and the drastic measure he took are currently under investigation, said Bikaner SP Kawendra Singh Sagar. The SP was engaged with other complainants when the incident occurred.

(With inputs from agencies.)