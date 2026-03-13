Justice Demanded: Schoolgirl's Murder Sparks Political and Judicial Storm

DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi visited the bereaved family of a murdered Class XII student, pledging swift government action against those responsible. Her visit comes amid growing public anger and political conflict in Tamil Nadu.

The AIADMK-led opposition announced a state-wide protest on March 17, condemning the DMK for allegedly failing to protect women. AIADMK leaders likened the murder to the infamous Nirbhaya case, holding Chief Minister M K Stalin accountable for deteriorating law and order.

Judicial scrutiny has intensified, with the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court calling for a scientific inquiry. Concerns of undue pressure on investigators were raised, urging the need for evidence-based identification of suspects. An inspector involved in initial investigative lapses was suspended, as authorities face pressure to solve the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)