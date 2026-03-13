Justice Demanded: Schoolgirl's Murder Sparks Political and Judicial Storm
DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi visited the family of a murdered schoolgirl, assuring swift government action. The AIADMK-led alliance plans a protest, accusing the DMK of failing to protect women. The murder case, akin to the Nirbhaya incident, has attracted judicial scrutiny for its investigation process.
- Country:
- India
DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi visited the bereaved family of a murdered Class XII student, pledging swift government action against those responsible. Her visit comes amid growing public anger and political conflict in Tamil Nadu.
The AIADMK-led opposition announced a state-wide protest on March 17, condemning the DMK for allegedly failing to protect women. AIADMK leaders likened the murder to the infamous Nirbhaya case, holding Chief Minister M K Stalin accountable for deteriorating law and order.
Judicial scrutiny has intensified, with the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court calling for a scientific inquiry. Concerns of undue pressure on investigators were raised, urging the need for evidence-based identification of suspects. An inspector involved in initial investigative lapses was suspended, as authorities face pressure to solve the case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AIADMK's Firm Stance: No Alliance with TVK for Upcoming Polls
AIADMK Gears Up for Seat-Sharing Talks in Tamil Nadu
Battle for Tamil Nadu: DMK vs AIADMK in Upcoming Elections
Stalin's Strategic Moves Strengthen DMK's Position Ahead of Elections
AIADMK's High-Stakes Battle: Can Palaniswami Save Tamil Nadu?