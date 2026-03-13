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Fugitive Veteran: Inside the Dramatic Turn of Jordan Goudreau's Legal Battle

A U.S. military veteran, Jordan Goudreau, has become a fugitive while awaiting trial on charges related to a failed 2020 mission aimed at overthrowing Venezuelan President Maduro. Goudreau was charged in 2024 with arms export violations. His current whereabouts are unknown, leading prosecutors to request bail forfeiture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 20:46 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 20:46 IST
Fugitive Veteran: Inside the Dramatic Turn of Jordan Goudreau's Legal Battle

A United States military veteran awaiting trial has become a fugitive. Federal prosecutors reported on Friday that Jordan Goudreau is evading trial on charges concerning a failed 2020 armed incursion intended to overthrow the Venezuelan President.

Marissel Descalzo, Goudreau's defense lawyer, expressed uncertainty regarding his client's location. Goudreau, 49, faces charges from 2024 for allegedly violating U.S. arms export laws by conspiring to ship weapons into Colombia without the necessary export licenses. He denied the allegations and was slated for trial in June in Tampa, Florida.

Prosecutors are now seeking a judgment against him for $2 million, the amount of his bail, following his disappearance. Goudreau, a special forces veteran, had taken responsibility for the 2020 maritime raid launched from Colombia, which resulted in eight deaths. Meanwhile, Venezuelan President Maduro was arrested by U.S. forces and is facing drug trafficking charges in New York, to which he pleaded not guilty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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