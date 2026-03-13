Undocumented Foreign Nationals Arrested in Umlazi Spaza Shop Crackdown

Authorities in eThekwini Municipality have arrested five undocumented foreign nationals operating spaza shops in Umlazi, south of Durban, following a three-day multi-disciplinary compliance operation targeting illegal and non-compliant businesses.

The joint enforcement initiative saw officials inspect 34 tuckshops across several sections of Umlazi as part of efforts to enforce municipal by-laws, strengthen food safety standards and protect public health.

The operation involved Durban Metro Police, the South African Police Service (SAPS), Environmental Health Practitioners, the City’s Business Licensing Division, and the Supply Side and Area-Based Operations Directorate.

Widespread Non-Compliance Uncovered

Municipal authorities reported widespread non-compliance during the inspections, with most businesses found operating without valid business licences.

The crackdown focused on verifying business registrations, checking hygiene and food safety standards, and ensuring that traders comply with municipal regulations.

According to the municipality, the inspections revealed serious regulatory and health concerns, including dirty premises, expired food products and illegal electricity connections.

Day One: 14 Tuckshops Inspected

The operation began on 9 March 2026 in Umlazi’s K and H sections, where officials inspected 14 tuckshops.

Authorities found that none of the businesses had valid trading licences.

Enforcement actions included:

One fine issued

One summons for unsanitary conditions

Several warnings issued to business owners

Officials warned traders to rectify violations immediately or face further legal action.

Day Two: Additional Violations in Q and U Sections

On 10 March, inspectors moved to Q and U sections, where 12 tuckshops were inspected.

Again, none of the businesses possessed valid business licences, highlighting persistent compliance challenges in the area.

Municipal officials issued warnings and instructed traders to regularise their operations. Environmental Health Practitioners will conduct follow-up inspections to ensure corrective measures are implemented.

Expired Food and Illegal Electricity Connections Discovered

The final phase of the operation on 11 March focused on T and B sections, where eight tuckshops were inspected.

Of these:

One business had a pending licence application

Seven were operating illegally without licences

Authorities issued two fines and multiple summonses after discovering dirty conditions and expired foodstuffs. The expired products were confiscated to prevent them from being sold to the public.

Inspectors also uncovered illegal electricity connections at several premises, raising additional safety concerns.

Municipality Warns Against Illegal Trading

The eThekwini Municipality said the enforcement operation demonstrates its commitment to protecting residents, ensuring food safety and enforcing municipal regulations.

City officials warned that non-compliant businesses will face strict enforcement, particularly where violations threaten public health and safety.

More Compliance Operations Planned

The municipality confirmed that similar enforcement operations will be rolled out in other communities as part of broader efforts to strengthen law enforcement and promote responsible trading practices.

Businesses are reminded that operating without a valid licence is an offence under the Business Licensing Act (Act 71 of 1991).

How Businesses Can Apply for Licences

Traders are urged to register or renew their licences through the City’s Business Licensing Division.

Applications can be made by:

Calling 031 311 4535

Emailing licensing@durban.gov.za

Visiting Embassy Building, 7th Floor, 199 Anton Lembede Street, Durban

Authorities say compliance with licensing regulations is essential to ensure safe, legal and sustainable business operations across the city.