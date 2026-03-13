UN Launches $325M Appeal Amid Rising Lebanon Crisis

The United Nations has issued a $325 million emergency appeal to support Lebanon as it grapples with the severe repercussions of ongoing conflict. In a statement from Beirut, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged global leaders to match words with actions, highlighting the critical situation affecting over a seventh of Lebanon's population.

Hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah have intensified, displacing more than 800,000 individuals and causing widespread destruction. Humanitarian organizations are struggling with limited resources due to escalating needs and prior crises that include Lebanon's 2019 economic downturn, the 2020 Beirut explosion, and subsequent conflicts.

Amid a challenging funding environment, groups like the World Food Programme emphasize the importance of new financial contributions, as existing resources are prioritized for those facing starvation. Aid agencies stress that additional support is crucial to sustaining their emergency services, with worries over reduced donor budgets due to rising global energy prices linked to regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)