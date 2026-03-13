Scandal in the Lift: Leaked CCTV Footage Sparks Controversy
A housing complex chairperson's son was booked for leaking CCTV footage showing a woman kissing a man inside a lift in Mumbai. The viral video led to the woman's defamation, prompting her to contact the police. The suspect accessed the footage, uploaded it online, and now faces legal charges.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-03-2026 21:42 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 21:42 IST
- Country:
- India
In a scandalous turn of events, the son of a housing complex chairperson in Mumbai has been booked for allegedly leaking CCTV footage capturing a woman kissing a man in a lift.
The video, which shows the 36-year-old woman residing in the complex with her husband and daughters, went viral on social media, leading to her defamation.
The police revealed that the suspect, a 25-year-old, accessed and distributed the footage online. He now faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act, although he has not yet been detained.
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- Mumbai
- viral
- defamation
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- arrest
- social media
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