Scandal in the Lift: Leaked CCTV Footage Sparks Controversy

In a scandalous turn of events, the son of a housing complex chairperson in Mumbai has been booked for allegedly leaking CCTV footage capturing a woman kissing a man in a lift.

The video, which shows the 36-year-old woman residing in the complex with her husband and daughters, went viral on social media, leading to her defamation.

The police revealed that the suspect, a 25-year-old, accessed and distributed the footage online. He now faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act, although he has not yet been detained.