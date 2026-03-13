Israel Intensifies Assault on Iran's Elite Forces

Israel has escalated its military campaign against Iran, focusing on strategic checkpoints managed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, according to sources familiar with its strategy.

This marks a significant step in Israel's efforts, conducted in partnership with the U.S., to diminish Iran's military and nuclear infrastructure and potentially encourage regime change, a goal fraught with uncertainty.

Despite the intensified operations, there has been little sign of organized resistance within Iran, whose government continues to maintain power. Informants in Tehran reportedly provided critical intelligence to Israel, facilitating recent strikes on IRGC-controlled checkpoints, some operated by the Basij militia.

(With inputs from agencies.)