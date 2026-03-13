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Tragedy in the Sky: Fatal Air Crash in Western Iraq

A U.S. military KC-135 refueling aircraft crashed in western Iraq, killing all six crew members. The crash, unrelated to hostile or friendly fire, adds to the ongoing conflict with Iran. Investigations continue as U.S. operations against Iran persist, emphasizing the risks of military missions in volatile areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 22:02 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 22:02 IST
Tragedy in the Sky: Fatal Air Crash in Western Iraq

In a tragic incident, a U.S. military KC-135 refueling aircraft crashed in western Iraq, resulting in the deaths of all six crew members on board, the U.S. military confirmed on Friday. The crash, which occurred on Thursday, reportedly involved another aircraft but was not a consequence of hostile or friendly fire.

The incident tragically joins the list of fatalities in the ongoing U.S. operations against Iran, which commenced on February 28. U.S. Central Command emphasized that the crash did not result from hostile or friendly fire, and investigations into the circumstances continue.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth highlighted the chaotic nature of war in response to the crash. Meanwhile, reports indicate that a second KC-135 was involved but landed safely. The accident underscores the perilous nature of military operations, especially for refueling aircraft, in volatile regions like the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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