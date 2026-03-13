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VBYCP Reaches Engages Over 1,500 Students in Nation-Building Dialogue in Delhi

A powerful moment during the programme was the collective rendition of “Vande Mataram”, which resonated strongly across the participating institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 22:21 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 22:21 IST
VBYCP Reaches Engages Over 1,500 Students in Nation-Building Dialogue in Delhi
The Viksit Bharat Yuva Connect Programme is designed to strengthen the relationship between young citizens and India’s long-term development agenda. Image Credit: X(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India, through its flagship youth engagement platform Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat), continued the nationwide outreach of the Viksit Bharat Yuva Connect Programme (VBYCP) across multiple educational institutions in the national capital on Friday. The initiative engaged more than 1,500 students across seven colleges and universities, reinforcing the government’s effort to involve youth directly in shaping India’s development vision of Viksit Bharat@2047.

The latest phase of the programme highlighted the growing momentum of youth-led dialogue and civic participation, bringing together students, youth icons, and educators in a series of interactive sessions designed to encourage young citizens to actively contribute to nation-building.

Youth Icons Lead Interactive Dialogues on India’s Future

The sessions were spearheaded by prominent Youth Icons including Ishika Gupta, Piyush Kumar, Himanshi, Abhigyan, Shraddha Mishra, Mannat Bhatia, and Disha Goyal, who engaged students through presentations, motivational talks, and Yuva Samvad (youth dialogue) discussions.

During the sessions, the speakers shared insights on leadership, civic responsibility, innovation, and youth participation in national development. The dialogues encouraged students to reflect on their potential role in advancing India’s social, economic, and technological progress in the coming decades.

Students also participated actively by sharing ideas on entrepreneurship, public service, sustainability, and community engagement, creating a dynamic exchange of perspectives between the youth and programme facilitators.

Outreach Across Seven Leading Institutions

The programme on March 13 was organised across seven prominent institutions in Delhi, including:

  • Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College

  • College of Arts, Delhi

  • Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College

  • Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University

  • Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women

  • Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies

  • Institute of Innovation in Technology & Management

These sessions witnessed enthusiastic participation from students across disciplines, reflecting a strong interest among young people in engaging with the vision of a developed India.

Vande Mataram Resonates with Spirit of Unity

A powerful moment during the programme was the collective rendition of “Vande Mataram”, which resonated strongly across the participating institutions. The patriotic expression reinforced the spirit of unity and national pride among the students, further strengthening their connection to the country’s development aspirations.

Growing Momentum of Youth Engagement in Delhi

With the completion of Day 5 of the Delhi outreach, the Viksit Bharat Yuva Connect Programme has now reached 18 colleges across the national capital, demonstrating the expanding scale of the initiative and the increasing enthusiasm among young citizens to participate in national dialogue.

The programme forms part of MY Bharat’s broader strategy to create a structured platform where youth can engage directly with developmental initiatives, leadership opportunities, and community action programmes.

MY Bharat Portal: A Digital Gateway for Youth Participation

Students and young citizens have been encouraged to register on the MY Bharat portal (https://mybharat.gov.in), which serves as a comprehensive digital platform for youth engagement across India.

The portal connects young people with opportunities in:

  • Volunteering and social impact initiatives

  • Skill development programmes

  • Leadership and innovation platforms

  • Government-led youth events and campaigns

By enabling young citizens to discover opportunities, register for initiatives, and collaborate on community-driven projects, the platform aims to transform youth participation into a structured movement supporting national development.

Empowering Youth for the Vision of Viksit Bharat@2047

The Viksit Bharat Yuva Connect Programme is designed to strengthen the relationship between young citizens and India’s long-term development agenda. Through campus engagements, dialogues, and digital platforms, the initiative seeks to empower youth as active stakeholders in shaping India’s future.

As India progresses towards its centenary of independence in 2047, programmes such as VBYCP aim to nurture a generation of informed, responsible, and innovative young leaders who can drive the country’s transformation into a developed nation.

 

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