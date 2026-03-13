Major Drug Kingpin Sebastian Marset Arrested in Bolivia: A Blow to Organized Crime

The arrest of Sebastian Marset, a notorious Uruguayan drug kingpin, signifies a significant triumph in the battle against organized crime. Bolivian authorities nabbed Marset, who is on the U.S. DEA's list of most wanted fugitives, marking a pivotal moment in international crime suppression efforts.

Marset, alleged leader of the First Uruguayan Cartel, faces charges in Paraguay and Bolivia for drug trafficking operations spanning continents. Indicted in the United States for money laundering, his capture underscores strengthening ties between Bolivia and the DEA after a lengthy hiatus.

This development follows a broad multinational endeavor to curb organized crime, applauded by regional leaders like Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz. Marset's arrest is not just a standalone event but part of a larger regional strategy, endorsed by collaborative efforts from South American nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)