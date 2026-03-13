Major Drug Kingpin Sebastian Marset Arrested in Bolivia: A Blow to Organized Crime
Sebastian Marset, a top South American drug kingpin, was captured in Bolivia and extradited to the U.S. His arrest marks a significant victory in the fight against organized crime, with charges including money laundering and cocaine trafficking. This operation highlights renewed cooperation between Bolivia and the U.S. DEA.
The arrest of Sebastian Marset, a notorious Uruguayan drug kingpin, signifies a significant triumph in the battle against organized crime. Bolivian authorities nabbed Marset, who is on the U.S. DEA's list of most wanted fugitives, marking a pivotal moment in international crime suppression efforts.
Marset, alleged leader of the First Uruguayan Cartel, faces charges in Paraguay and Bolivia for drug trafficking operations spanning continents. Indicted in the United States for money laundering, his capture underscores strengthening ties between Bolivia and the DEA after a lengthy hiatus.
This development follows a broad multinational endeavor to curb organized crime, applauded by regional leaders like Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz. Marset's arrest is not just a standalone event but part of a larger regional strategy, endorsed by collaborative efforts from South American nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Dramatic Shootout Leads to Arrests in Outer North Delhi
Ex-Maoist Commander Devuji's Arrest Sparks Debate on Surrender Versus Arrest
Haryana Orders Arrest of Rapper Badshah Over Objectionable Lyrics
High-Stakes Scandal: Arrest Warrants Issued in Rs 900 Crore Jal Jeevan Mission Fraud
Cracking the ATM Theft Ring: Arrests Made in Meghalaya's Multi-Crore Heist