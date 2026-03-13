Mumbai Court Denies Bail to Alleged Mastermind in Mithi River Scam

Ketan Kadam, accused of orchestrating the Mithi river desilting scam, was denied bail by a Mumbai court this week. The decision follows allegations of his involvement in a conspiracy inflicting wrongful loss to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

According to the court, Kadam, as CEO of Virgo Specialties Pvt Ltd, played a pivotal role with BMC officials and contractors, structuring tender conditions to favor his firm's machinery hires at elevated costs.

The court noted Kadam's influence could lead to potential evidence tampering, citing his attempts to sway several BMC officials through luxury incentives. This marked his third unsuccessful bail plea since his arrest in May 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)