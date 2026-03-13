Tensions Soar as Explosive Drones Intercepted in Islamabad

On Friday, Pakistani security forces intercepted two explosive-laden drones in Islamabad, marking a significant security breach amid rising regional tensions. One drone was brought down near Faizabad, and the other in the I-9 sector, according to sources cited by Dawn.

This incident follows closely after a threatening statement by Afghan Defence Minister Mullah Yaqoob, who warned of potential targeting of Islamabad. It remains unclear who launched the drones. Earlier, a drone was also intercepted in the Kohat garrison city of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Despite initial confusion regarding flight operations at Islamabad International Airport, the Pakistan Airports Authority clarified that the airport remains fully operational. Authorities advise the public to ignore misleading information and rely on official updates for accurate data.

(With inputs from agencies.)