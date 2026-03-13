Explosive Seizure: Ambala Police Nab Trio with 2 Kg Explosives

The Special Task Force in Ambala, Haryana, made a significant breakthrough on Friday by arresting three young men and seizing nearly 2 kg of explosive material.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (STF), Aman Kumar, officers acted promptly upon receiving intelligence about the youths transporting the explosives from Barara towards Ambala.

Swift action led to setting up barricades on the Barara-Sadhaura road, diverting traffic to ensure safety while the operation was underway. Upon interception, the trio was found carrying the explosives in a bag. The suspects, hailing from Meerut, Ajmer, and Kabansi, are now under investigation to trace the explosives' source and intent.

(With inputs from agencies.)