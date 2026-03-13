Tragedy at Sea: US-Iran Tensions Surge Amid Naval Attack

An Iranian chartered plane left southern India on Friday, carrying sailors and bodies of those killed in a U.S. attack on an Iranian naval vessel, sources told Reuters. The warship was attacked by a U.S. submarine off Sri Lanka.

The aircraft initially traveled from Sri Lanka with the remains of 84 Iranian sailors, making a brief stop in Kochi, India, where it picked up sailors from another Iranian ship and stranded Iranian tourists, according to an Indian official.

This incident underscores escalating regional tensions amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, spurred by multiple maritime skirmishes that impacted navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, crucial for global oil transit.

(With inputs from agencies.)