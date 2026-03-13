UN's Bold Aid Call: $308 Million for Lebanon's Crisis!

The United Nations has issued a flash appeal for $308 million to assist Lebanon in addressing the severe humanitarian crisis resulting from recent conflict. This crisis has forced over a seventh of the country's citizens to flee their homes.

Antonio Guterres, U.N. Secretary General, emphasized in his announcement from Beirut the necessity for tangible actions to accompany words of solidarity.

This financial aid is crucial for Lebanon as it deals with the significant challenges posed by the current turmoil, urging the global community to step forward with support.