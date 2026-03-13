Turkey's Stance in the Middle East Turmoil: Erdogan's Firm Stand

President Tayyip Erdogan declared on Friday that Turkey will not be drawn into the conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States, emphasizing the country's commitment to avoid entanglement.

Erdogan addressed a gathering during a Ramadan fast-breaking dinner, saying, "We are taking every precaution to prevent any threats to our air space, as we did last night."

He stressed the importance of maintaining national security by stating, "Our main priority is to keep our country away from this pit of fire."

(With inputs from agencies.)