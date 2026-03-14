Escalation in Lebanon: Israel Targets Infrastructure

In a significant escalation, Israel destroyed a key bridge in southern Lebanon on Friday, increasing tensions in its operations against Iran-backed Hezbollah. Leaflets dropped over Beirut threatened Gaza-level devastation as Israeli forces ramp up attacks, targeting Lebanon's infrastructure and deploying more troops to the region.

The UN's Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, visiting Lebanon, appealed for $308 million in emergency aid to manage the humanitarian crisis, as Israeli airstrikes have displaced 800,000 people and resulted in significant casualties. The Lebanese government struggles to accommodate growing numbers of displaced individuals fleeing the conflict-roiled southern border.

Israel's military attack on the Zrarieh Bridge marks its first admission of targeting Lebanese civilian infrastructure in this conflict. The intensifying actions come after Hezbollah launched rockets into northern Israel, prompting further troop reinforcements by Israel along the northern front. Meanwhile, Lebanon's government faces challenges in disarming Hezbollah to prevent further escalation.