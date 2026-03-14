Court Acquits Accused in 2020 BJP Leader Killing Case

In a significant legal development, a court in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district has acquitted three men accused of harboring terrorists who killed BJP leader Sheikh Waseem Bari and his family in 2020.

The judgment was delivered by District and Sessions Judge Mir Wajah, who emphasized that the prosecution could not substantiate its claims against the accused under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The court's decision underscores the failure of the prosecution to establish a direct link between the accused and the attack, leading to their release, while proceedings for two absconding suspects remain ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)