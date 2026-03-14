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Clashes in Tebessa: Algerian Troops Neutralize Militants

In two separate operations in Tebessa, the Algerian army killed seven armed militants, recovering weapons and ammunition. Three soldiers also lost their lives during the clashes, the defense ministry confirmed. President Tebboune expressed condolences to the soldiers' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 00:26 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 00:26 IST
Clashes in Tebessa: Algerian Troops Neutralize Militants

In a significant counterterrorism operation, Algerian army units successfully neutralized seven armed militants in the northeastern province of Tebessa. These operations, however, were not without cost, as three soldiers tragically lost their lives in the line of duty.

The country's defense ministry reported the recovery of seven Kalashnikov rifles, alongside a substantial amount of ammunition and military equipment. The operation highlights ongoing efforts to maintain regional stability and combat terrorism.

Following the incident, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased soldiers, acknowledging their sacrifice and service to the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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