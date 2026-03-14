Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of J&K Police Officer and Spouse

A tragic accident in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir resulted in the deaths of a police officer and his wife on Friday. Around 9 am, their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a stream.

Head Constable Zulfikar Ali and his wife, Rehana Begum, were pronounced dead at the scene. Their sons, Arshad Ahmed and Kamran Ahmed, were injured and are receiving treatment at a local hospital.

Officials paid tribute to Ali's dedicated service. Union minister Jitendra Singh and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed their condolences, assuring support for the affected family.

(With inputs from agencies.)