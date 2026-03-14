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Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of J&K Police Officer and Spouse

A road accident in Doda district claimed the lives of Head Constable Zulfikar Ali and his wife, Rehana Begum. Their children were injured. Officials and leaders expressed condolences and praised Ali's dedicated service to the police department and society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 14-03-2026 01:03 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 01:03 IST
Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of J&K Police Officer and Spouse
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  • India

A tragic accident in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir resulted in the deaths of a police officer and his wife on Friday. Around 9 am, their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a stream.

Head Constable Zulfikar Ali and his wife, Rehana Begum, were pronounced dead at the scene. Their sons, Arshad Ahmed and Kamran Ahmed, were injured and are receiving treatment at a local hospital.

Officials paid tribute to Ali's dedicated service. Union minister Jitendra Singh and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed their condolences, assuring support for the affected family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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