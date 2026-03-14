Trump’s Push for Affordable Housing: Executive Orders Signed

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed two significant executive orders aimed at improving housing affordability in America, the White House announced on Friday.

The first order targets the elimination of unnecessary regulatory barriers that delay housing construction and subsequently increase costs. This move is intended to streamline processes and make housing development more efficient.

The second order focuses on easing regulations related to mortgage costs and home loans, which could potentially lower financial barriers for many Americans. Fact sheets outlining these initiatives were released by the White House, with initial news reports surfacing from The Associated Press.

(With inputs from agencies.)