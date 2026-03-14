Fed Standoff: The Power Struggle Behind Kevin Warsh's Nomination

The nomination of Kevin Warsh to assume the role of Federal Reserve chair remains entangled in political and legal conflicts, as a criminal investigation continues into current Chair Jerome Powell. Spearheaded by U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro, the probe—labeled by critics as an unwarranted attack on Fed independence—serves to keep Warsh's confirmation at bay.

Republican Senator Thom Tillis has voiced his firm stance against progressing Trump's Federal Reserve nominees until productive resolution of the Powell inquiry. With a U.S. judge dismissing the probe's subpoenas, Pirro's intent to appeal further draws out Warsh's awaited confirmation, complicating Trump's plan to replace Powell.

As Powell's leadership term nears its end and Warsh's nomination awaits Senate action, the political saga unfolds in a complex game of power, casting uncertainty over the Fed's immediate future and leaving Warsh's fate tethered to the judicial appeals process.

(With inputs from agencies.)