Federal Judge Halts Trump Administration's Race-Based Admissions Data Mandate

The Trump administration's push for universities to provide racial and gender-based admissions data has been put on hold by a federal judge. The judge, F. Dennis Saylor IV, issued a temporary restraining order following a lawsuit from 17 Democratic state attorneys.

The administration aimed to collect this data to ensure compliance with the 2023 Supreme Court ruling that ended affirmative action in higher education. However, the universities have been granted an extended deadline to comply.

This data collection was suggested in a memorandum by Trump, citing a need to evaluate admissions practices post-Supreme Court ruling. The temporary halt gives time for an orderly review of the case at hand.

(With inputs from agencies.)