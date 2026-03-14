Federal Judge Halts Trump Administration's Race-Based Admissions Data Mandate
A federal judge has temporarily stopped the Trump administration from enforcing a directive requiring universities to submit data proving they no longer use race as an admissions factor. The ruling was in response to concerns from Democratic attorneys over changes to an annual education survey.
The Trump administration's push for universities to provide racial and gender-based admissions data has been put on hold by a federal judge. The judge, F. Dennis Saylor IV, issued a temporary restraining order following a lawsuit from 17 Democratic state attorneys.
The administration aimed to collect this data to ensure compliance with the 2023 Supreme Court ruling that ended affirmative action in higher education. However, the universities have been granted an extended deadline to comply.
This data collection was suggested in a memorandum by Trump, citing a need to evaluate admissions practices post-Supreme Court ruling. The temporary halt gives time for an orderly review of the case at hand.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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